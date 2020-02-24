News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-24 17:49:49 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Flyers travel to Fairfax in quick turnaround

Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
Editor
@FlyerHoops

The fourth ranked Dayton Flyers travel to Fairfax, Virginia, on Tuesday to face George Mason in a quick turnaround.Dayton won a tug-of-war with Duquesne on Saturday for their 16th straight win and ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}