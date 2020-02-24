@FlyerHoops

Flyers travel to Fairfax in quick turnaround
The fourth ranked Dayton Flyers travel to Fairfax, Virginia, on Tuesday to face George Mason in a quick turnaround.Dayton won a tug-of-war with Duquesne on Saturday for their 16th straight win and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news