Flyers travel to Toledo to open the NIT
The Dayton Flyers just missed out on the NCAA tournament and will travel to Toledo to face the Rockets in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday.The Rockets enter the game with a 26-7 record and r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news