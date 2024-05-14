@FlyerHoops

Flyers win A10, are NCAA bound!
The Dayton Flyers softball team claimed the program's first-ever Atlantic 10 Championship title with its 3-0 win over Saint Louis on Saturday. With the win, Dayton also earns the league's automatic berth into the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Dayton is now 33-19 on the season - the program's second-consecutive 30-win season. Saint Louis finishes the year with a 31-22 overall mark.
In their three game run to capture the conference crown, Dayton didn't allow any runs.
The Flyers will await to see where they'll be headed next when the NCAA tournament Selection Show is broadcasted at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday on ESPN2.
Dayton is likely to be headed to Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, Tennessee, or UCLA for their Regional.
Chloe Wong was named the A10 Tournament Most Outstanding Player. The Full All-Tournament Team is below:
ALL-CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM
Sarah Keagy, Massachusetts
Chloe Whittier, Massachusetts
Ava Bieneman, Loyola Chicago
Peyton Pepkowski, Loyola Chicago
Jane Kaniecki, Saint Louis
Chloe Rhine, Saint Louis
Isabel Royle, Saint Louis
Sarah Bailitz, Dayton
Izzy Kemp, Dayton
Emma Schutter, Dayton
Chloe Wong, Dayton