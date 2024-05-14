@FlyerHoops

The Dayton Flyers softball team claimed the program's first-ever Atlantic 10 Championship title with its 3-0 win over Saint Louis on Saturday. With the win, Dayton also earns the league's automatic berth into the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Dayton is now 33-19 on the season - the program's second-consecutive 30-win season. Saint Louis finishes the year with a 31-22 overall mark.

In their three game run to capture the conference crown, Dayton didn't allow any runs.

The Flyers will await to see where they'll be headed next when the NCAA tournament Selection Show is broadcasted at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday on ESPN2.

Dayton is likely to be headed to Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, Tennessee, or UCLA for their Regional.

Chloe Wong was named the A10 Tournament Most Outstanding Player. The Full All-Tournament Team is below:

ALL-CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM

Sarah Keagy, Massachusetts

Chloe Whittier, Massachusetts

Ava Bieneman, Loyola Chicago

Peyton Pepkowski, Loyola Chicago

Jane Kaniecki, Saint Louis

Chloe Rhine, Saint Louis

Isabel Royle, Saint Louis

Sarah Bailitz, Dayton

Izzy Kemp, Dayton

Emma Schutter, Dayton

Chloe Wong, Dayton