There have been three prospects at the top of Dayton's recruiting board for quite some time. One of those prospects picked up a couple new offers after the April live period.

Keon Ambrose is a 6-8, 195-pound forward originally from Canada and now playing for International Sports Academey. He averaged 18 points, six rebounds, and four assists last season. He's ranked 115th overall in the 2020 version of the Rivals150.

He averaged 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in a little more than 30 minutes of action during 12 games in the EYBL for UPLAY Canada. He had a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double against Mac Irvin Fire at the beginning of May.

"There have been a few new schools (after April evaluation) that have contacted me to introduce themselves," he told FlyerHoops. "I've picked up new offers from St. Bonaventure and UCONN."

He currently holds offers from Connecticut, Dayton, Detroit, Florida, Georgia State, Howard, Illinois, St. Bonaventure, Tulane, Tulsa, Vanderbilt, and Xavier.

Ambrose also told FlyerHoops he is receiving a lot of interest from Baylor, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, and Tennessee.

He visited UD during a game this season and Anthony Solomon and Anthony Grant have stopped by to visit with him as well.

"Dayton is in constant contact with me," he admitted. "I enjoy the conversations I have with both Coach Solomon and Coach Grant."

He has no timetable in mind presently, and is focused on a big tryout that is looming. "I'll be trying out for the U19 Canada team at the beginning of June," he said.

We'll continue to follow Keon Ambrose as well as other top 2020 targets.