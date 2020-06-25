FlyerHoops - Four star 2021 forward gains Dayton offer

Four star 2021 forward gains Dayton offer
In three short years, Anthony Grant led the Dayton Flyers to the best season in school history this past year. He’s trying to sustain that success with the talent he is trying to bring into Dayton....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news