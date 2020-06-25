 FlyerHoops - Four star 2021 forward gains Dayton offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-25 07:35:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Four star 2021 forward gains Dayton offer

Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
Editor
@FlyerHoops

In three short years, Anthony Grant led the Dayton Flyers to the best season in school history this past year. He’s trying to sustain that success with the talent he is trying to bring into Dayton....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}