FlyerHoops - Four UD players pick up all-league honors

Four University of Dayton men’s basketball players earned Atlantic 10 post-season honors in three categories in a vote of the league’s coaches, it was announced today.·

Senior guard Jalen Crutcher was named First Team All-Atlantic 10 for the second time

Senior guard Ibi Watson was named Third Team All-Atlantic 10

Center Jordy Tshimanga, a graduate student, was named Academic All-Atlantic 10

Freshman forward Mustapha Amzil named to theA-10 All-Rookie Team

“Congratulations to Jalen, Ibi, Jordy and Mustapha for being recognized by our league’s coaches for their performances on-and-off the court this season,” Flyer coach Anthony Grant said.

“We are proud of the way our three seniors represented our program throughout their careers and we are excited about Mustapha's successes, and his potential moving forward.

"All of these young men, along with their teammates, coaches and staff members across the Atlantic 10 adapted to the challenges of the pandemic and made tremendous sacrifices to help achieve this recognition and make this season possible. Congratulations to all!”

This is Crutcher's fourth A-10 honor in four seasons. He was on the All-Rookie Team in 2017-18, Third Team All-Atlantic 10 in 2018-19 and also on the first team in 2019-20.

He was fourth in scoring (18.1 points per game), sixth in assists (4.8 per game) and second in minutes (38.1 per game) in 2020-21. He was the only A-10 player in the top 10 in scoring and assists this year. He joins Obi Toppin as the only UD's men's basketball players to be two-time first-team All-Atlantic 10 selections.

The Memphis native was on the Cousy, Naismith, NABC and Wooden Award Watch Lists. A four-year starter, he is second in career assists at Dayton (581), 16th in scoring (1,587) and fourth in minutes (4,059).

Watson was named Third Team All-Atlantic 10 after finishing 10th in A-10 in scoring (15.8), fourth in minutes (37.1) and third in both 3-pt. FG% (.427, 61-143) and three-pointers per game (2.7). He was the only A-10 player listed in the top five in both three-point categories, and had the most three-pointers made of anyone in the top 10 in percentage. His .412 (107-260) career 3-Pt. FG% is fourth at Dayton.

Tshimanga is a graduate student with a 3.83 GPA in School Counseling. He earned his undergraduate degree in August. This season, he was fourth in the A-10 in rebounding (8.0). He was eight field goals made short of qualifying for A-10 rankings, and his .592 FG% (58-98) would have led the league. He started all 22 games he played in, averaging 6.8 points a game.

Amzil is an interesting story. He signed with the Flyers in the fall of 2020 to be part of UD's nationally-ranked recruiting Class of 2021. Circumstances changed, he joined the program at semester, and exactly 50 days after he signed, he earned the first of his three Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week awards. In 18 games (14 starts), he was third on the team in scoring (9.8 points a game), rebounds (5.5) and FG% (.496, 63-127). He also shot .788 (26-33) from the line.