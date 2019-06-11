@FlyerHoops

Frazier commits to Dayton
2020 Lake Catholic guard Luke Frazier committed to Dayton on Tuesday during an unofficial visit to campus.As a junior, he averaged 18 points, six assists, and six rebounds per game.He made the trip...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news