{{ timeAgo('2020-05-26 08:27:59 -0500') }} basketball

From a different angle: Elijah Weaver

Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
Editor
@FlyerHoops

Away from the normal journalism, FlyerHoops spoke with Elijah Weaver and got some information out of the USC transfer that you're not likely to find in any news clipping. Elijah lets us know a little more about himself, including some of his favorites and other insight into his personal life. A look at Elijah Weaver, from a different angle.

