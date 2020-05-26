From a different angle: Elijah Weaver
Away from the normal journalism, FlyerHoops spoke with Elijah Weaver and got some information out of the USC transfer that you're not likely to find in any news clipping. Elijah lets us know a little more about himself, including some of his favorites and other insight into his personal life. A look at Elijah Weaver, from a different angle.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news