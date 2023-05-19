While we wait on Dayton to make their next moves on the trails, FlyerHoops will catch up with incoming recruits. Today, we catch up with NEC Rookie of the Year, Javon Benett, to learn more about him, from a different angle.

FlyerHoops: Do you have a nickname? If so what is it, and who was the first one to call you it?

Javon Bennett: Von, my teammates started me calling me that and it stuck.

FH: How many times have you been to the United States? Foreign Trip this summer.... How many times have you been to Spain? France?

JB: I have not yet been out the country.

FH: What is your most prized possession?

JB: My family

FH: Who is your favorite music artist?

JB: NBA Youngboy

FH: Do you have a favorite song?

JB: You knew - NBAYoungboy

FH: What is your favorite movie?

JB: The Dark Knight Rises

FH: Who is your favorite NBA team?

JB: Los Angeles Lakers

FH: Describe your game for the Dayton fans that haven’t seen you play. In your opintion, what are your strengths?

JB: Offensively I can shoot the ball really well and put pressure on the defense with my speed

FH: Do you have a player or two that you try to model your game after?

JB: Damian Lillard

FH: Have other people referred to another NBA or Professional or College player that you remind them of when watching you play?

JB: I get compared to Fats Russell and Damian Lillard.

FH: Did you play any sports besides basketball growing up? How good were you in that/those sport(s)?

JB: I played football until I was in 8th grade and I’d say I was pretty good. I played slot receiver and running back.

FH: Do you have a favorite sport to watch besides basketball?

JB: I like to watch football and boxing

FH: What's your favorite inspirational quote?

JB: "Once you know what failure feels like, determination chases success." - Kobe Bryant

FH: What's the best piece of advice you've ever received?

JB: Always be humble!

FH: What is something most people don't know about you?

JB: I like to fish.

FH: Ideal first year for you at Dayton?

JB: To win the A-10 Conference and be able to play in March Madness and make some noise.

FH: What number would you like to wear at UD?

JB: #2

FH: What is Dayton getting in a player and person with you?

JB: They are getting someone who is hungry and who wants to win on the court as well as in life.

FH: A message to the Dayton fans that can't wait to see you play?

JB: Let’s get it, UD!