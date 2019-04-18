University of Dayton men’s basketball coach Anthony Grant has announced that Darren Hertz will move from his current position of Special Assistant To The Head Coach on the UD men’s basketball staff to Assistant Coach. As an assistant coach, Hertz will now have direct and active roles in recruiting and coaching on the floor.

"We are thrilled to announce that Darren Hertz will move into the Assistant Coach role on our staff,” Grant said. “Darren has been an invaluable member of our program over the past two years. He has a wealth of experience & a familiarity with our culture and style of play to go along with great work ethic, knowledge, and the ability to build and cultivate relationships. "

Hertz is excited about his new responsibilities with the Flyers.

“I want to thank Coach Grant and our administration for this wonderful opportunity. I can’t wait to get right to work in this new role! UD is a very special place and I look forward to helping our program continue to grow."

A veteran of 23 years of college basketball, Hertz spent 19 seasons (1996-2015) at the University of Florida working under former Gator’s head coach Billy Donovan. He was on the same staff that Grant worked on from 1996-2006.

Hertz served in various capacities over the 19 years at Florida. Starting as a student assistant, he worked his way up to Video Coordinator, Assistant to the Head Coach and Director of Basketball Operations.

Some of his many responsibilities throughout his years at Florida include: Non-conference scheduling, organization of recruiting, video scouting, planning team travel, directing the Billy Donovan summer camps as well as hiring and overseeing the team’s student managers.

During his association with Florida basketball, the Gators totaled 467 wins, two national championships, four Final Fours, 14 NCAA Tournament appearances, six Southeastern Conference regular season championships and four SEC tournament titles.

Before coming to Dayton, Hertz worked at Illinois for two seasons under John Groce.

The Miami native was an All-Dade County point guard as a senior at Miami Killian High School. Hertz earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Florida in 1997 and obtained a master’s degree in sport management from UF in 2001.

Hertz is married to the former Julie Vogelman. The couple has a son, Brandon, and daughter, Alexa.