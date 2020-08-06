Interest picking up in 2022 PG
With a couple point guards graduating at the end of the upcoming season, Dayton is going to need to add some depth at the point guard position in the next few classes.Sean Jones is a 5-10, 160-poun...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news