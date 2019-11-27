@FlyerHoops

Kansas downs Flyers in overtime
Forty minutes wasn’t enough to settle the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, but Kansas found a way to down the Flyers, 90-84, in overtime.Nine lead changes highlighted an up-and-down first half for both ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news