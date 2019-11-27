News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-27 19:23:46 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Kansas downs Flyers in overtime

Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
@FlyerHoops
Editor

Forty minutes wasn’t enough to settle the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, but Kansas found a way to down the Flyers, 90-84, in overtime.Nine lead changes highlighted an up-and-down first half for both ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}