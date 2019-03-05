Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-05 06:58:37 -0600') }} basketball Edit

La Salle invades UD Arena on Wednesday

Hpofqd0xsjconkxmqxqc
Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops.net
@FlyerHoops
Editor

Rhode Island was a landmine that essentially blew up Dayton’s NCAA at-large chances. La Salle is another landmine that is ready to explode.The Dayton Flyers will host La Salle on Wednesday night in...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}