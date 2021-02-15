FlyerHoops - LG3 commits to the Flyers

The Dayton Flyers landed a big commitment in the class of 2021 when guard Lynn Greer III gave Anthony Grant a verbal pledge on Sunday.

Lynn Greer III is a 6-3, 185-pound combo guard originally from New Jersey. He’s doing a post-grad year currently down at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He spent his high school career at Roman Catholic in Philadelphia before reclassifying to the class of 2021.

He’s a very quick and steady guard, with an explosive first step. His very high basketball IQ sets him apart on the floor. He’s a capable shooter with confidence and is a solid passer.

Greer averaged over 18 points per game as a senior at Roman Catholic, being named First Team All-Catholic for a third consecutive season. Because he was just 17, he decided to prep a fifth year. He’s now running the show for one of the top prep schools in the country.

He had been on Dayton’s radar for over a year, but things only heated up between the two recently. The Dayton coaching staff had a Zoom call with him on Sunday and another later that night with his father where he committed. Ricardo Greer was the one leading up his recruitment for the Flyers.

LG3 made the commitment public on Monday morning on social media.