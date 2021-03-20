Memphis ends Dayton's season, 71-60
The Dayton Flyers gave up a fight against the top-seeded Memphis Tigers, but second half runs were impossible to overcome in a 71-60 loss in the NIT.Dayton took on Memphis shorthanded, missing star...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news