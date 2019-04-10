University of Dayton freshman Frankie Policelli has announced that he will transfer from the Flyer men's basketball program.

Policelli is a 6-foot-7 forward from New Hartford, N.Y. He played in 20 of UD’s 31 games this season, averaging 4.8 minutes, 0.9 points and 0.5 rebounds per game. He had season bests of 19 minutes, nine points and three rebounds in Dayton’s win at Fordham on Jan. 26.

“We grateful for Frankie’s contributions to our program,” UD head coach Anthony Grant said. “We certainly wish him much success and fulfillment with his next opportunity.”



The Flyers improved seven wins in Anthony Grant’s second season as the UD head coach, finishing 21-12 and reaching the NIT. Dayton was third in the Atlantic 10 Conference with a 13-5 record. The Flyers return three starters including All-A-10 performers Obi Toppin (first team and Rookie of the Year) and Jalen Crutcher (third team). UD also returns five veteran redshirts who sat out 2018-19.





