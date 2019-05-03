Prospects moving up Dayton's board
After the only live period in April last weekend, the Dayton coaches have been all across the country meeting with a slew of 2020 prospects.
Luke Frazier and Tony Sanders Jr. parlayed nice weekends in front of Dayton coaches into a scholarship offer to the University of Dayton.
There are a few other players that UD was evaluating last weekend that could be creeping up their recruiting boards.
Sources confirmed to FlyerHoops that Anthony Grant was at Westminster Academy in Florida on Wednesday and met with 6-2 Belgium point guard Stephan Swenson, who played last weekend with the Vipers.
We'll continue to follow all of these 2020 targets