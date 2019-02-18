Quick turnaround finds Dayton at Davidson
Dayton will have no time to reflect on Saturday’s heartbreaker at UD Arena against VCU, as their quick turn-around finds them pitted against first place Davidson on their home floor.At 19-6, 10-2 i...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news