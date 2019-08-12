@FlyerHoops

Recruitment for 2020 guard heating up
With the beginning of UD classes right around the corner, recruiting is beginning to heat up. Visits are being discussed and recruiting priorities are coming into focus.Eric Gaines is a 6-2, 160-po...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news