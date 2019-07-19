News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-19 18:50:55 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Red Scare runs past The Region

Wkchaulwtocm7xxang1f
Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
@FlyerHoops
Editor

Led by Elite Eight hero Devin Oliver, the Red Scare team pummeled The Region, 108-82, in the first round of the TBT in Columbus. Oliver scored 22 of his game-high 27 points in the first half when h...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}