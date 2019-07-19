@FlyerHoops

Red Scare runs past The Region
Led by Elite Eight hero Devin Oliver, the Red Scare team pummeled The Region, 108-82, in the first round of the TBT in Columbus. Oliver scored 22 of his game-high 27 points in the first half when h...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news