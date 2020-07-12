FlyerHoops - Red Scare's run comes to an end

In the end, the depth and experience of the TBT veterans proved to be the difference.

Jamil Wilson had 18 of his game-high 23 points in the second half, and the Golden Eagles ran away from Red Scare in the fourth quarter, 79-70, to advance to their second straight TBT title game.

Wilson, who scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and hit his fifth career Elam Ending game-winner, also grabbed a game-high seven rebounds for the Marquette University alumni squad, which closed the game on an 18-8 run and improved to 19-4 all-time in TBT.

“He’s a difficult matchup,” said Golden Eagles coach Joe Chapman of Wilson. “He understands that. He’s used to that Elam Ending for the last few years. He’s a guy that has a chip on his shoulder and knows what he needs to do to get over that hump.”

Darius Johnson-Odom went 5-for-7 and finished with 13 points for the Golden Eagles.

“It was a team [effort],” said Chapman. “Look at the stat sheet. Everybody played great. Everyone was buying in today, putting defense first and the team first.”

Trey Landers led the way with 21 points in the losing effort for Red Scare, which turned the ball over 12 times, leading to 17 Golden Eagle points.

The Golden Eagles advance to face the winner of the Overseas Elite vs. Sideline Cancer semi-final matchup in the $1 million TBT title game on July 14th at 7:00 PM EST.