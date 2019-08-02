Rising forward on UD's radar
The Dayton Flyers are recruiting one of the rising prospects in the state of Michigan. FlyerHoops caught up with the forward to get an update on his recruitment.Ty Rodgers is a 6-6, 195-pound small...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news