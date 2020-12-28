Rivals150 wing starts another new season
Some high school prospects have already seen their seasons cancelled for this school year, but some of them found other ways to keep in game shape. Jaden Schutt is a 6-5, 180-pound shooting guard o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news