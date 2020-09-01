Shawn Phillips gets offer from Dayton
Belmont big man reportedly received a scholarship offer from the Dayton Flyers on Tuesday, or did he?Shawn Phillips is a 6-10, 230-pound center out of Belmont High School in Dayton, Ohio. He only p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news