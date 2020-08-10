FlyerHoops - Stock rising for local guard

Open gyms and local games have been huge for prospects during coronavirus. Not only to get in their runs, but some are seeing their stock soar.

Jacob Conner is a 6-8, 190-pound guard out of Archbishop Alter High School in Kettering, Ohio. This past season as a sophomore, he averaged five points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block per game.

“I would say I like to try and model my game after guys like Paul George and Jayson Tatum,” he told FlyerHoops. “I was able to play point guard on a senior-heavy team to get us a district championship this past season.”

He recently played in the Dayton Elite Run and dominated. As a result, he has seen his recruitment blow up.

Bryant, Marshall, Miami (OH), Northern Kentucky, Ohio, Robert Morris, Stetson, Winthrop, Wright State, and Youngstown State have all offered.

Belmont, Cincinnati, Davidson, Dayton, Liberty, Temple, Virginia, and West Virginia are among those showing heavy interest.

“I began building a relationship with Dayton last fall and have kept in contact since,” he noted. “Being in the area everybody was a Flyers fan and it was always great to get to a game.”

The Flyers finished the season with a 29-2 record and ranked third in the country. Obi Toppin won National Player of the Year and Anthony Grant was the National Coach of the Year.

“After the success recently Dayton has shown why it’s a top pick for many recruits and it’s special to be from the area,” he explained.

Before the coronavirus hit, he was able to visit UD multiple times, and also was able to see Duquesne, Miami (OH), Ohio, Wright State, and Xavier.

“I want a school that is going to help me get a degree that will matter once basketball is over and where I can have a good job,” he said. “As far as a basketball program, somewhere I feel at home and where I can get along with coaches and players and they develop into a better player and a better person.”

He said he would like to decide after the last evaluation period going into his senior season (2021-2022).

We’ll continue to follow Jacob Conner as well as other top 2022 targets. Stay tuned to FlyerHoops, the best in Dayton basketball recruiting coverage.