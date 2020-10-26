Kaleb Washington is a 6-8, 190-pound wing out of Wheeler High School in Georgia. He’s currently rated a four-star prospect and ranked 90th nationally in the Rivals150. He transferred from Pebblebrook, where he spent his previous three seasons.

On the heels of landing DaRon Holmes, Dayton landed another huge commitment on Monday when Top 90 prospect Kaleb Washington picked the Flyers.

“He’s an effortless scorer with a three-level shot making package,” former Rivals.com analyst Corey Evans said of him in July. “His toughness has improved.”

Washington released his top 11 on September 5th that included Arkansas, Cincinnati, Dayton, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Miami (FL), Missouri, San Diego State, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

On October 9th, Kaleb and his mother drove up from Georgia to take a campus tour of the University of Dayton courtesy of Admissions.

Darren Hertz was in charge of his recruitment. The Flyers have some deep connections to Georgia now with natives Rodney Chatman and Graduate Assistant Sean Damaska, as well as Moulaye Sissoko playing his senior year there. Adding Washington to the mix now, along with those three, can only help Dayton’s reach in the traditional Atlanta hotbed.

Washington becomes the second Top 100 commitment to Dayton for 2021 and joins Malachi Smith and DaRon Holmes in a star-studded recruiting class.

For more on Kaleb Washington’s commitment, stay tuned to FlyerHoops, the best in Dayton basketball coverage.