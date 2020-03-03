News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-03 13:01:14 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Top 50 prospect impressed with Dayton

Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
Editor
@FlyerHoops

The Dayton Flyers hosted one of Ohio's top prospects, regardless of class, last Friday for their beatdown of Davidson to clinch the A10 regular season crown.Shawn Phillips is a 6-10, 230-pound cent...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}