@FlyerHoops

Top 50 prospect impressed with Dayton
The Dayton Flyers hosted one of Ohio's top prospects, regardless of class, last Friday for their beatdown of Davidson to clinch the A10 regular season crown.Shawn Phillips is a 6-10, 230-pound cent...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news