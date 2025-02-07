VCU's pressure too much for Dayton

Dayton will host Saint Joseph’s on Friday night, looking for their third straight win. Both teams are coming off nice
While the temperatures were freezing outside in Pittsburgh, the Dayton Flyers were scorching hot as they beat Duquesne,
Dayton got their first win of 2025 in their last outing and are looking to pick up their first road win of the season
Dayton has been desperately searching for a win and were able to find one in exciting fashion today in an 83-81 OT win.
Dayton hosts Loyola (Chicago) on Saturday afternoon, still searching for their first win of 2025.Both teams enter the
Dayton will host Saint Joseph’s on Friday night, looking for their third straight win. Both teams are coming off nice
While the temperatures were freezing outside in Pittsburgh, the Dayton Flyers were scorching hot as they beat Duquesne,
Dayton got their first win of 2025 in their last outing and are looking to pick up their first road win of the season