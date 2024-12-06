Flyers looking for third straight win

The Dayton Flyers defeated Division III Capital on Saturday, 76-55, to move to 4-0 on the young season.Although it was
The Dayton Flyers will host one of their own on Saturday when Damon Goodwin brings his Capital team to UD Arena.Dayton
The Dayton Flyers used a hot start to build a lead and never trailed in a 77-69 win over visiting Ball State.More to
Dayton, winners of 18 straight at UD Arena, will host Ball State on Wednesday night in a non-conference clash.The
It seems like a long time ago that Dayton started off the 2021-2022 season with a 1-3 record, dropping three buy games
The Dayton Flyers defeated Division III Capital on Saturday, 76-55, to move to 4-0 on the young season.Although it was
The Dayton Flyers will host one of their own on Saturday when Damon Goodwin brings his Capital team to UD Arena.Dayton
The Dayton Flyers used a hot start to build a lead and never trailed in a 77-69 win over visiting Ball State.More to