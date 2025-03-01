Dayton pulls away late in 2OT win over Richmond

The Dayton Flyers struggled early in the game, but found a way to fight through the adversity to win 77-76 at home again
Dayton returns to UD Arena on Saturday afternoon to wrap up the regular season series with Duquesne.The Flyers won the
The Dayton Flyers played a lot of guys in the first half and pulled away in the second half en route to a 93-76
The Dayton Flyers find themselves in a must-win situation on Wednesday night when they travel to Rose Hill Gymnasium to
Dayton played well enough to win a main event on Friday night, except for when it mattered most. VCU turned their
The Dayton Flyers struggled early in the game, but found a way to fight through the adversity to win 77-76 at home again
Dayton returns to UD Arena on Saturday afternoon to wrap up the regular season series with Duquesne.The Flyers won the
The Dayton Flyers played a lot of guys in the first half and pulled away in the second half en route to a 93-76